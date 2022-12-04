Doctors Say Football Legend Pele ‘Continues Treatment and Remains Stable'

I’m Strong With a Lot of Hope: Pele on Instagram

The legend, affectionately called 'O Rei' (the King) by his fans, posted a message on Instagram, thanking the football fraternity for their prayers and wishes.

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too," he wrote.