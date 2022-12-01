FIFA World Cup 2022: France Suffer Shocking Defeat Against Tunisia

We Leave With Honour and Pride: Jalel Kadri

"It's mixed feelings because we're happy to beat a team like France," Tunisia manager Jalel Kadri said.



"We can be proud and leave with our head high, but it is a bitter victory. It would have been beautiful to beat France and reach the last 16. It is our fault for not doing what we needed to do before. I said nothing is impossible. We have been able to win over the world champions," added Kadri.



"We have been able to prove our efficiency and we did our best. We worked as a team. It wasn't easy for us to get these four points (in the group stage) but we leave with a lot of honour and pride."