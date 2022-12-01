FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify for Round of 16, Set To Face Australia

Argentina as group winners will take on Australia, which finished second in Group D. Poland with one win against Saudi Arabia and one loss, the same as Mexico, qualified on account of better goal difference over their Latin American opponent. Saudi Arabia finished at the bottom with three points for the lone win against Argentina.



Poland which finished behind the group leaders Argentina also qualified for the last 16 stage and will take on defending champions France, which despite their 1-0 loss to Tunisia finished as group winners.



Dider Deschamps side aiming to retain the trophy will aim to continue their strong start to the tournament in the hope of reaching the quarter-finals.



Argentina and Poland join Australia, Portugal, Brazil, England, France, the Netherlands, Senegal and USA, making it ten teams making it to the last 16 stage with another six set to join the qualified teams in the next stage of the tournament.