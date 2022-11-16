Brazil, France and England Are FIFA World Cup Favourites, Says Lionel Messi

Lionel Scaloni's men are undefeated in their past 35 games, a sequence that includes the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil. They are just two games shy of the record for the longest run of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy.

Messi will be playing in his fifth and almost certainly his last World Cup, having appeared on football's biggest stage for the first time at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The closest he has come to lifting the Jules Rimet trophy was in 2014 when Argentina lost the final against Germany following an extra-time goal from Mario Goetze.

"We are very excited. We have a very good group that is enthusiastic, but we are taking things little by little," said the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward.

"We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other," he added.