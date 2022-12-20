FIFA WC 2022: Homecoming of Champions – Argentina Players Land in Buenos Aires
FIFA World Cup 2022: A trophy parade, arranged for later on Tuesday, is expected to be attended by millions of fans.
The members of the Argentina national football team, who conquered the world only a couple of days ago, landed in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 December. The winners of FIFA World Cup 2022 were given treated to a hero’s welcome by thousands of fans, who had started gathering near the Ezeiza International Airport since Monday.
Captain Lionel Messi was the first to deboard the flight, holding the coveted prize in his hands. Accompanying him was the team’s inspirational head coach, Lionel Scaloni, walking ahead of the bunch that made history by beating France on penalties in the final.
To facilitate everyone in attending the splendid trophy parade, the Argentine government had previously declared Tuesday as a national bank holiday.
The players headed straight to the Ezeiza training camp from the airport, where they are expected to catch some much-needed and well-deserved rest, before the procession begins at 10am local time (1pm GMT).
The unofficial anthem of the team, Muchachos echoed through thousands of voices as the team danced their way through the journey to the camp, in an open-top bus.
Grand Trophy Parade Set To Be Attended by Millions
According to reports in local media, over a million fans have already gathered at the Obelisco de Buenos Aires, holding their breath and waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the superstars who have presented the nation with one of its greatest achievements.
Argentina defeated France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 18 December, at the Lusail International Stadium. It was the South American’s third triumph in the competition, and the first ever since 1986.
Before landing in Buenos Aires, Messi and his teammates have already been a part of a parade in Doha, Qatar, in a similar open-top bus. The country of 45 million had content with subdued celebrations after the team won the Copa America by beating Brazil a year ago, owing to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the parade of Tuesday is certain to be a coruscating spectacle.
