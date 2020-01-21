Family to Mark Sala’s Anniversary in ‘Quiet Contemplation’

The death of Cardiff forward Emiliano Sala in a plane crash a year ago will be marked by his family on Tuesday, 24 January in "private, quiet contemplation of their loss", their lawyer said.

The 28-year-old striker was killed when the small plane taking him to join the then Premier League side after being bought from French side Nantes for 15 million pound (USD 19.5 million, 17.6 million euros) crashed off the Channel island of Guernsey.

There are still unresolved issues surrounding the player's death, such as who was responsible for the crash in which pilot David Ibottson also died, and, above all, the payment of the 17-million-euro (USD 18.85 million, 17.6 million euros) fee agreed for his transfer.