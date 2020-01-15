Barcelona Edges Real to Become Highest-Earning Football Club

The 20 most powerful clubs generated a revenue of €9.3 billion in the 2018-19 season, according to the 23rd edition of the ranking, 11 per cent more than the previous season, with an increase of 16 per cent in the revenue generated from television rights (a total of €575 million), an increase of 9 per cent in commercial revenue (€313 million) and four per cent more in match day revenue (tickets and passes, €51 million).