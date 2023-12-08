Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Football Match Today: When & Where To Watch Live

Al Nassr is in the second position with 34 runs on the Saudi Pro League table in 15 games and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are looking forward to playing against Al Riyadh who is currently in the 13th position. Al Riyadh is currently placed 13th in the league table with 16 points after 15 matches.
They are currently unbeaten in three league matches and have a hope to win against the Al Nassr side. Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match against FC Istiklol but he may return for this match. Now, let's have a look at the date, time, and live-streaming details of the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match 2023.
Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming Details
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match for the Saudi Pro League be played?
The Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr football match will be played on Friday, December 8.
At What time will Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh football match begin?
The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 PM IST.
Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match be played?
The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match will be played at the Al Awwal Park of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where can the fans watch the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Match in Saudi Pro League live?
The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match will be live-streamed through the Sony LIV app with a subscription in India and. The match will also be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.
