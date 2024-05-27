Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Streaming: How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Play Live

Al Nassr is gearing up to face Al Ittihad in the final Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match on Monday, 27 May. The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match will be conducted at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Football fans worldwide are excited to watch the upcoming Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match. They are eager to watch their favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo, in action. We have all the latest details for interested fans in the country.
The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match will be live streamed for fans in India. Cristian Ronaldo has 33 goals this season and is one goal away from equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record. Al Nassr is preparing for the match after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Al Riyadh. Fans must take note of the upcoming match details to watch it live.
Let's take a look at the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match date, time, venue, and live streaming details. Read till the end to know all the latest updates about the match.
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match be played?
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad will be played on Monday, 27 May. According to the latest official details, the match will start at 11:30 pm IST on Monday.
Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match be played?
According to the official details, the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Interested football fans who cannot watch it at the stadium can follow the live streaming.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match in India?
You can watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India?
Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match on the Sony LIV app and website. Stay tuned to know all the updates about the football match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)