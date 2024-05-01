Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Live: When & Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Play

Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal on Wednesday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to win his first trophy of the year as the sides face off for the second time in four days.

The two sides met in the Saudi Pro League on 27 April where defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej.

Al Nassr will take on Al Khaleej in the semifinal of the Saudi Kings Cup on Wednesday. With Al Hilal storming away in the Saudi Pro League title race, the King Cup remains it's only route to a trophy in the campaign run-in, with five league games left this season. Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note.

The winner of today's match will face defending champion Al Hilal in the finals, who beat Al Ittihad 2-1 in the other semifinal played on Tuesday.