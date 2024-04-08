Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Semifinal: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

Al Nassr and Al Hilal will clash in the semifinal of Saudi Pro League on Monday, 8 April 2024. The football match will be played at the at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Al Hilal is currently leading the Saudi Pro League with 77 points. They are closely followed by Al Nassr who have earned a total of 65 points so far.

The winner of today's match will join either Al Ittihad or Al Wehda in the final game of ongoing Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal has been spectacular in this tournament and have won a total of 35 games since September 2023. Therefore, they would definitely like to maintain their winning streak.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr team faced a rough time recently and were eliminated from the AFC Champions League. Therefore, they would leave no stone unturned to secure their position in the finals.

Let us check out Al Nassr vs Al Hilal semifinal date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.