Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch AFC Champions League?

Al Nassr and Al Fayha will clash in part two of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The football match will be played at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The last encounter between the two teams was won by Al Nassr, in which Cristiano Ronaldo , scored his first goal of 2024 in the 81st minute.
Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be a nail-biting clash as both the teams would try their level best to emerge victorious and score a spot in the upcoming Quarter-final stage. According to reports, Al Nassr and Al Fayha have clashed in 15 head to head matches so far, and majority of the games have been won by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr team.
Let us read about Al Nassr vs Al Fayha football match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.
When Is the Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Match?
Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, 21 February 2024.
Where Is the Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Match?
Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League match will be played at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.
At What Time Will the Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Match Start?
Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League match will start at 10:30 pm IST.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Match?
Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Match on TV?
Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League match will not be live telecasted on TV in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)