The Legacy Will Outlast All Blemishes – A Fan’s Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

“And they found you amusing for a while, the people of this city. But the one thing they love more than a hero is to see a hero fail, fall, die trying. In spite of everything you've done for them, eventually, they will hate you. Why bother?”

Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe immortalized these lines with his impeccable portrayal of Green Goblin in the 2002 movie, Spider-Man. But if you have heard these lines recently, chances are, it was not a clip from the film, but a compilation of the greatest moments of Cristiano Ronaldo.

For the majority of his illustrious career, Ronaldo was regarded as a ‘hero’ by the football fraternity. Of course, like all trendsetters in every realm of life, he has had his share of passionate haters, but the universal adulation trumped the unjust vilification quite easily.