AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran Quits Football Delhi President’s Post

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) newly appointed secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has resigned from Football Delhi president's post to avoid "any possible conflict of interest".

Prabhakaran, a former Regional Development Officer for FIFA in South and Central Asia, was named AIFF secretary general on 3 September, a day after former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey was elected as the president of the national federation.

"I have resigned from the post of Football Delhi president. Since I have been appointed as AIFF secretary general, I don't want any possible conflict of interest," Prabhakaran told PTI.