AIFF Case: SC Sets Date for Filing of Suggestion & Objections to Constitution

"The proposed Constitution of the All India Football Federation, which has been directed to be presented to court in a sealed cover in the earlier interim order, shall be circulated to all the parties. Any objection or suggestion to the Constitution, as proposed, shall be filed only before this Court on or before 30 June 2022. Any party desirous of obtaining a copy of the proposed Constitution would be at liberty to email its request to Samar Bansal, counsel appearing on behalf of CoA.

"Bansal will circulate the proposed Constitution to the parties and to any other constituent unit. Thereafter, all objections and suggestions shall also be emailed to Bansal, who shall collate the objections for the purpose of rendering facilitative assistance to this Court. Counsel is requested to prepare a tabulated statement of: (i) The parties submitting suggestions/objections; (ii) The nature of the suggestions/objections; and (iii) The inputs of the CoA on the proposed suggestions/objections.

"This exercise shall be carried out by the CoA on or before 15 July 2022 and a tabulated statement shall be placed on the record. The tabulated statement shall also be circulated to all the parties so as to apprise them of the position.