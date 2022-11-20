FIFA World Cup: Qatar Eye Home Team Advantage As They Take on Ecuador in Opener

Before training at the Aspire Academy in Doha, the Qataris trained in Spain for 40 days.

"All the players are fully prepared for the great challenge, which gives cause for optimism in Al Annabi's ability to record a distinguished presence and achieve a positive result," a Qatari football official added.

Infantino Hits Back at Criticism

FIFA President Gianni Infantino almost went ballistic at criticism of the World Cup in Qatar at a press meet in Doha on the eve of the inauguration of the tournament.

"We have been taught many lessons from Europeans and the Western world. I am European. For what we have been doing for 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before giving moral lessons.

"If Europe really cares about the destiny of these people, they can create legal channels -- like Qatar did -- where a number of these workers can come to Europe to work. Give them some future, some hope.

"I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change takes time."