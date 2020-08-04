England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: How and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against Ireland with the third match to be played on Tuesday, 4 August at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Apart from creating a brief scare for England in the second ODI, the Irish have failed to create an impact in this series, which also marks the launch of the World Cup Super League to determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India. This is also the first ODI series since cricket began in early July in England with the West-Indies taking on the Three Lions in a three-match Test series.

In the ongoing series, Ireland's top-order batsmen have not been in the best of form with newcomer Curtis Campher being the only positive for them who scored back to back half-centuries.