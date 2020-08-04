England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: How and Where to Watch Live Streaming?
England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against Ireland with the third match to be played on Tuesday, 4 August at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Apart from creating a brief scare for England in the second ODI, the Irish have failed to create an impact in this series, which also marks the launch of the World Cup Super League to determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India. This is also the first ODI series since cricket began in early July in England with the West-Indies taking on the Three Lions in a three-match Test series.
In the ongoing series, Ireland's top-order batsmen have not been in the best of form with newcomer Curtis Campher being the only positive for them who scored back to back half-centuries.
Former England spinner Monty Panesar previewed the third match as he spoke in the inaugural episode of SportsTiger's series 'Cricket Talks with Monty Panesar'. He mentioned that England would not probably want to change the winning momentum by bringing in a lot of changes but also felt that with the series already in their kitty, England have the opportunity to fix their loose ends and test their bench strength in the final game.
Where to Watch ENG VS IRE Match Live?
When and what time will the England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match take place?
The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match will start at 6:30 pm on 4 August.
Where will the England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match be held?
The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be held at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Which channel will telecast the England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match?
The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Fancode app. It will be also be live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
How to watch the live streaming of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match?
The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Fancode app.
What are the squads for England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match?
England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh
