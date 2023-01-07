Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Set To Break Saudi Law but Won't Be Punished

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are set to break the law in Saudi Arabia, but are not likely to be punished for it, a report stated.

How will they break the law? According to Saudi law, it is illegal for non-married couples to live together. However, Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr last month, and Rodriguez are expected to live in the same house.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez also have two children together - Bella and Alana. Ronaldo has three other children, namely Cristiano Jr, Eva, and Mateo.

Will there be any repercussions? Reportedly, the Saudi Arabia government will turn a blind eye to the couple living together without being married, according to EFE – a Spanish news agency.

The 37-year-old became the highest-paid football player after joining Al-Nassr, following his exit from European club, Manchester United.