Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Set To Break Saudi Law but Won't Be Punished
The law in Saudi Arabia prohibits un-married couples to live in the same house.
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are set to break the law in Saudi Arabia, but are not likely to be punished for it, a report stated.
How will they break the law? According to Saudi law, it is illegal for non-married couples to live together. However, Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr last month, and Rodriguez are expected to live in the same house.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez also have two children together - Bella and Alana. Ronaldo has three other children, namely Cristiano Jr, Eva, and Mateo.
Will there be any repercussions? Reportedly, the Saudi Arabia government will turn a blind eye to the couple living together without being married, according to EFE – a Spanish news agency.
The 37-year-old became the highest-paid football player after joining Al-Nassr, following his exit from European club, Manchester United.
Under his current consignment, Ronaldo is expected to earn around £175 million a year. Thus, he will not be reprimanded by otherwise strict Saudi authorities, given that he is among the most marketable athletes in the world.
"Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime," a legal practitioner based in Saudi Arabia was quoted as saying by EFE.
Another legal practitioner said, "The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter (in the case of foreigners), but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage."
(With inputs from EFE and Daily Mail.)
Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr
