Yorkshire Racism Row: Michael Vaughan Denies Allegations; Club Chairman Resigns

Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain, had said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-18 and that he was close to taking his own life.

A formal independent investigation was commissioned by Yorkshire into more than 40 allegations made by Rafiq, with seven of them upheld in a report released last month.

On Wednesday, former England cricketer Gary Ballance admitted using a racial slur against Rafiq when they were teammates at Yorkshire, but said that “this was a situation where best friends said offensive things to each other which, outside of that context, would be considered wholly inappropriate.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan revealed that he has been named in the club’s report but “totally denies any allegation of racism”.

Vaughan said he was alleged to have told Rafiq and two other Asian players as they walked onto the field together that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”. He denies making the comment. “It is clear that Azeem has endured a lot,” Vaughan wrote in a column for The Daily Telegraph.

“It is not only right but essential that his experiences and his perspective are heard. There are unquestionably lessons to be learned. Yorkshire have dealt with this terribly. It is a good cricket club and … I hope I can be part of the movement to rebrand the club and people will eventually look back on this time and say it changed for the better.”

