Yashasvi Gains Big in ICC Test Rankings After Double Ton Against Eng in Rajkot

India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his rise in the Test rankings after scoring an unbeaten 214 in the third Test against England in Rajkot as he jumped 14 places to be placed at 15th position in the updated rankings for Test batters, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, 21 February.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who joined a select band of seven cricketers to score double centuries in two consecutive Tests including two Indians -- Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli, also attained a new career-high rating of 699.