Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah Rested for the Fourth Test, KL Rahul Ruled Out Again

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest for the fourth Test between India and England set to take place in Ranchi from 23 February, to manage his workload. Bumrah bowled 80.5 overs in the first three Tests against England and thus has not been included in the squad for the Ranchi Test to give some rest to his body.

KL Rahul, who missed the second and third Tests will remain out of action in the fourth Test as well. His presence in the final Test in Dharamsala is also subject to fitness.