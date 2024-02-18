Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shatters Records With Second Double-Ton

On the fourth day of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal broke multiple records by smashing his second consecutive double century against England.

After the fall of the third wicket on Day 4 of the Test, the rising star came back, as he had to retire hurt on Day 3 after completing 104 runs, to complete his brilliant double century and set multiple records.

Jaiswal came out firing, smashing 214 runs off 236 balls to contribute to India's total of 430/4 in the second innings, boosting the target for the visitors to 557 runs.