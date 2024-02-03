Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Record-Breaking Test Double Century

Young Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday, 3 February brought up his maiden Test double-century during the second India vs England Test at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Jaiswal scored 201 runs off 277 deliveries and eventually lost his wicket to James Anderson at 209.
He played an impressive innings to achieve the feat, hitting 18 fours and 7 sixes and reached the 200-run mark by smashing a six and a boundary while facing England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir.
Record-Shattering Double Ton
With this century, the 22-year-old batter shattered multiple records - he became the youngest opener to score a Test double century for India on home soil.
He's the third-youngest Indian batsman to score a double hundred, trailing behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar. Kambli holds the record as the youngest Indian to achieve this milestone, accomplishing it at 21 years and 32 days against England in Wankhede in 1993. Gavaskar follows as the second youngest, achieving the feat at 21 years and 277 days.
Notably, Jaiswal is the fourth left-handed batsman to achieve a Test double century, following in the footsteps of Vinod Kambli, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir.
Jaiswal's performance on the first day of the Test match was outstanding. He batted through the 93 overs, showing a precocious variety of Test-match gears to finish unbeaten on 179, his second Test hundred and his second big hundred too – his previous best was a lovely, unhurried 171 on debut in Dominica against West Indies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)