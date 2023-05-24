WTC Final: Ravi Shastri Reckons Ashwin, Jadeja Will Feature in Playing XI

"The way he's timed the ball, the way he's looking at T20 from a different perspective. He's not looking at the number of runs, he's looking at the number of balls he's playing as against that. What is the strike rate with those number of balls he's played, which is good and which augurs well," he said.



"It just goes to show (what happens) when you go through the grind, you go back to domestic cricket. He's earned his place in that World Test Championship side. Now you'll have to see closer to the event what the final XI will be," he added.

Shastri signed off by mentioning that the application will be the key for the Indian team if they are to go one step further from the runners-up finish in the 2021 WTC final at Southampton.



"The application is the key in English conditions, as opposed to Australia, India, you need to apply yourself everywhere. That opening partnership between Rahul and Rohit Sharma was fabulous. You know, the discipline, the patience that is needed to counter English conditions is the need of the hour. In England, in particular, the leaving game becomes very important," he said.