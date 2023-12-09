WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Season 2 Auction Starts in Mumbai at 3pm IST

It's time to get the Indian T20 domestic league season underway as the auction for the second season of the Women's Premier League starts at 3pm IST in Mumbai later today.

A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, of which 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players.

However, there are only a total of 30 slots open among the five WPL teams, including that for nine overseas players. The total auction purse the five teams come into today's bidding day is Rs 17.65 crore with Gujarat Giants having the biggest share - Rs 5.95 crore, having released a large chunk of their players after finishing last in the inaugural season.

UP Warriorz have Rs 4 crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs 3.35 crore, and Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have purses of Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.1 crore respectively.

Each team is allowed to have 18 players in their respective squads, including six foreign players.