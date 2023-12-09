WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Season 2 Auction Starts in Mumbai at 3pm IST

The auction for the second season of the Women's Premier League will get underway at 3pm IST in Mumbai.
A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, of which 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players.
The five teams have a maximum of 30 slots open and a total of Rs 17.65 crore to spend.
WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB's New Coach Confident
Apart from changing up their roster in the off season, RCB also brought in a new coach with Luke Williams taking up the role. The Australian comes with immense success in women's T20 leagues having helped guide his teams to titles in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Women’s Hundred Championship.
“We’ve spent plenty of time getting organised and feel like we’ve gone through all the different combinations and possibilities. So excited to see what happens,” Williams said ahead of the auction.
RCB have 7 slots open in their roster of 18 with Rs 3.35 crore to spend today.
“With five players in the Indian side from RCB the other night, it’s a really good nucleus of Indian players. We’ve got some really exciting overseas talent and are looking to add to our squad at the auction with both overseas and local talent. So I think we have a really strong squad looking forward to the season ahead,” Williams added.
WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Venue All Set
Mumbai's Hotel Grand Hyatt is hosting today's WPL auction. The teams have arrived at the venue and a pre-auction briefing has taken place.
Once again, it will be Mallika Sagar who will be the auctioneer.
WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction Starts at 3pm IST
It's time to get the Indian T20 domestic league season underway as the auction for the second season of the Women's Premier League starts at 3pm IST in Mumbai later today.
A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, of which 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players.
However, there are only a total of 30 slots open among the five WPL teams, including that for nine overseas players. The total auction purse the five teams come into today's bidding day is Rs 17.65 crore with Gujarat Giants having the biggest share - Rs 5.95 crore, having released a large chunk of their players after finishing last in the inaugural season.
UP Warriorz have Rs 4 crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs 3.35 crore, and Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have purses of Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.1 crore respectively.
Each team is allowed to have 18 players in their respective squads, including six foreign players.
