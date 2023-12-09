Karnataka's Vrinda Dinesh Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in WPL History

India’s 22-year-old batter Vrinda Dinesh gets picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore at the WPL 2024 Auction. The Karnataka batter has become the most expensive uncapped player in the WPL.

A local talent from Karnataka, Vrinda Dinesh has demonstrated consistency in the women's circuit. Vrinda was originally not selected for the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, but she entered the competition for the first time in the finals after being substituted for S Yashasri. With 36 off 29 balls on an extremely slow surface, Vrinda immediately caught people's attention.

She was instrumental in leading Karnataka to victory in the Senior Women's ODI Trophy final earlier this year, amassing 477 runs at an average of 47.70 in 11 innings, including a crucial 81 against Rajasthan.