Karnataka's Vrinda Dinesh Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in WPL History

Homegrown talent Vrinda Dinesh gets picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore at the #WPL2024Auction

India’s 22-year-old batter Vrinda Dinesh gets picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore at the WPL 2024 Auction. The Karnataka batter has become the most expensive uncapped player in the WPL.

A local talent from Karnataka, Vrinda Dinesh has demonstrated consistency in the women's circuit. Vrinda was originally not selected for the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, but she entered the competition for the first time in the finals after being substituted for S Yashasri. With 36 off 29 balls on an extremely slow surface, Vrinda immediately caught people's attention. 

She was instrumental in leading Karnataka to victory in the Senior Women's ODI Trophy final earlier this year, amassing 477 runs at an average of 47.70 in 11 innings, including a crucial 81 against Rajasthan.

With the big auction having taken place in the league's inaugural edition last season, the five teams retained a total of 60 players, and released 29 by the 15 October deadline.

Coming into Mumbai's auction, the teams have a total of 30 slots open, including 9 for overseas players.

In the off season, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the 2023 season, made the biggest overhaul, releasing 11 players and came into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 5.95 crore. RCB had 7 slots to fill, coming in with a budget of Rs 3.35 crore. Defending champions Mumbai and UP Warriorz both each had five slots open and came with an auction purse of Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 4 crore. Delhi had released only 3 players and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore. 

All teams are allowed to have a roster of a maximum of 18 players for the season, with an auction purse cap of Rs 13.5 crore.

