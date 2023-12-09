WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals Pick Australia's Annabel Sutherland for 2 Crore

Delhi Capitals bag Australia's Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore at the WPL 2024 Auction. The base price of the player was Rs 40 lakh lakh.
The 22-year-old all rounder was part of the debut season of the Women's Premier League, bought by Gujarat Giants in the IPL 2023 auction for Rs 70 lakh. She however played only four matches, scoring 48 runs and picking 3 wickets. She was released in the off-season.
Since then though, she had a stellar outing in the 2024 Women's Big Bash finishing as the highest-scorer for the Melbourne Stars - with 288 runs in 14 innings. She also claimed 23 wickets in the season, including an outing of 4/22.
In July’s ODI against Ireland, she scored an unbeaten 109 in the third ODI that helped guide Australia to a 10 wicket victory.
The 2024 WPL auction is taking place in Mumbai with a total of 165 players going under the hammer of which 104 are Indians and 61 are from overseas.
With the big auction having taken place in the league's inaugural edition last season, the five teams retained a total of 60 players, and released 29 by the 15 October deadline.
Coming into Mumbai's auction, the teams have a total of 30 slots open, including 9 for overseas players.
In the off season, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in 2023 season, made the biggest overhaul, releasing 11 players and came into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 5.95 crore. RCB had 7 slots to fill, coming in with a budget of Rs 3.35 crore. Defending champions Mumbai and UP Warriorz both each had five slots open and came with an auction purse of Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 4 crore. Delhi had released only 3 players and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore.
All teams are allowed to have a roster of a maximum of 18 players for the season, with an auction purse cap of Rs 13.5 crore.
