WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lankan All-Rounder Chamari Athapaththu Goes Unsold Again

In a surprising turn of events in the 2024 Women's Premier League auction, Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu has gone unsold, from her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

She had gone unsold in the first auction of the Women’s Premier League last year as well, despite slotting her base price at Rs 30 lakh.

The 34-year-old Sri Lankan all-rounder was expected by many to be one of the biggest sales in Saturday's auction after a stellar season of cricket that has seen her score three T20I half centuries and also two unbeaten ODI centuries for Sri Lanka that resulted in her becoming the first female batter from the country to climb to the top of the ICC’s rankings in June.

She played the women’s Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder this winter and emerged as the league’s highest-scoring overseas players, making 552 runs in 14 innings, at a strike rate of 127.18. She was also named the Player of the Series, having also picked 9 wickets.