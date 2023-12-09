WPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Giants Squad & Complete Players List

WPL Auction 2024: The Women’s Premier League, WPL auction for the second season will take place today, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. There are a total of 5 teams this season- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. There are a total of 165 players who have registered themselves for the auction out of which 104 are from India while 61 are from overseas including 15 from Associate nations. The teams are looking forward to filling up a total of 30 spots, including nine for overseas. The second season of the WPL is most likely to be held in February or March, ahead of the IPL. This time the 2024 WPL will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Now let's have a look at the list of players and the complete squad of Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024.