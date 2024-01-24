WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy & Deepti Sharma Launch New Kit of UP Warriorz

"The new jersey marks the celebration of the pioneering spirit of the women of Uttar Pradesh. It draws from the well of inspiration left by female icons and groups such as Rani Laxmi Bai, Sucheta Kriplani, Arundhati Bhattacharya, and the formidable Gulabi Gang. These women's stories of bravery, leadership, and resilience are the qualities mirrored in the UP Warriorz athletes," UP Warriorz's statement read.

"In the competitive cricket arena, UP Warriorz stands for both strength and compassion, striking a balance these icons have exemplified," said Jinisha Sharma, the director of Capri Sports.

Led by Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz put finished third in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Season 2 of the much-awaited WPL is expected to kick off on 23 February, and go on for close to four weeks. The matches will be played in two venues – Bangalore and Delhi.