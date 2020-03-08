Women’s T20 WC Final: Mooney & Healy Power Australia to 184/4
Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy rode on dropped chances to smash blistering fifties and power Australia to a challenging 184 for four against India in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.
Mooney (78 not out) top-scored for Australia but it was Healy (75), who was dropped in the fifth ball of the innings by Shafali Verma off Deepti Sharma, who stole the limelight early on, smashing the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Her 39 balls innings was laced with seven fours and five hits over the fence.
Just like Healy, Mooney too cashed in on a dropped chance -- caught and bowled opportunity by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the fourth over -- to punish India by reaching her fifty in 41 balls.
Mooney struck 10 boundaries in her 54-ball unconquered knock.
Despite losing to India in the tournament opener, defending champions and four-time winners, Australia entered the final as favourites because of their big match temperament and experience.
And the Meg Lanning-led side proved their billing as Healy tore apart the hapless Indian attack with her power-hitting from ball one.
Healy's entertaining knock finally came to an end in 12th over when she was holed out at the long-on boundary by Veda Krishnamurthy off left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.
While Lanning (6) was caught by Shikha Pandey in the second ball, Ashleigh Gardner was stumped by Taniya Bhatia three balls later.
Rachael Haynes (4) too failed to deliver as she played on a Poonam Yadav delivery in the 19th over.
The Indian slow bowlers -- Deepti (2/38), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Poonam Yadav (1/30) did well to restrict Australia under 200, which looked easily achievable when Mooney and Healy were going great guns.
