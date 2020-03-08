Women’s T20 WC Final: Mooney & Healy Power Australia to 184/4

Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy rode on dropped chances to smash blistering fifties and power Australia to a challenging 184 for four against India in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.

Mooney (78 not out) top-scored for Australia but it was Healy (75), who was dropped in the fifth ball of the innings by Shafali Verma off Deepti Sharma, who stole the limelight early on, smashing the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Her 39 balls innings was laced with seven fours and five hits over the fence.