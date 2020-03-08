Final Was Incredible, Couldn’t Have Dreamed of It: Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning hailed her perfect day on the cricket field after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title.

The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG, an 85-run victory over India sealing their first crown on home soil.

But it was far from an easy journey to the top for Lanning, with a group-stage victory over New Zealand and the semi-final success against South Africa among her most stressful cricket moments.

Everything was worthwhile by the end, however, with the unity of her Australian team a mentality to behold for the ever-modest Lanning.