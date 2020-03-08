Final Was Incredible, Couldn’t Have Dreamed of It: Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning hailed her perfect day on the cricket field after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title.
The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG, an 85-run victory over India sealing their first crown on home soil.
But it was far from an easy journey to the top for Lanning, with a group-stage victory over New Zealand and the semi-final success against South Africa among her most stressful cricket moments.
Everything was worthwhile by the end, however, with the unity of her Australian team a mentality to behold for the ever-modest Lanning.
"To be able to come through and have the complete performance on the biggest stage, it's something that's pretty amazing and is testament to the group for delivering on that,” said Lanning.
"To get through that, coming in to the Final, everyone was a little on edge but it just happened. It was just there from the first ball, there's ups and downs throughout but to be able to lead this group is a real privilege - they make my job really easy," added Lanning.
Such was the magnitude of the Melbourne final, Lanning struggled to settle at all prior to the match. Never before has the women's game seen a crowd comparable to the 86,174 that packed into the MCG, with the International Women's Day occasion one to behold for all involved.
But the 27-year-old was calm when it mattered most - largely thanks to her Australia teammates holding back their own nerves on the big day. It wasn't always that way throughout the competition, admitting that their narrow escape from elimination forced a rollercoaster of emotions in front of their home fans.
"This day is incredible, we couldn't have dreamed of this," Lanning added. "When the organisers said they wanted to get that many people for the final, I must admit I was a bit sceptical. But you wanted to be there and be involved.”
