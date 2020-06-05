Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive Johnny Grave has revealed the reason why Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul declined to be part of the Test squad for the England tour.According to Grave, concerns about their families were the primary reason for the trio to pull out of the tour where West Indies are currently scheduled to play three Tests beginning next month.Talking to ESPNcricinfo, Grave said Paul wrote an email to the board explaining how difficult a decision it was for him to not travel to England."Keemo Paul is the sole breadwinner in his entire household and wider family," Grave said. "He was really concerned if something happened to him how his family would cope.""He wrote a personal note to us to explain it was with a heavy heart that he had decided not to tour but that he just didn't feel comfortable going to England. He wrote passionately about how hard a decision it was for him and how much he loves playing for West Indies, but with consultation with his family he doesn't feel he can leave them and doesn't want to go on the tour," he added.Hetmyer, according to CWI chief executive, said that he "didn't feel comfortable from a safety point of view, leaving his home, leaving his family and heading over to England".Grave said as far as Bravo, the latter said he was concerned about the situation in the UK, where over 2.70 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported till now.He said their decision will not be held against the trio as the board too wants players who don't have any "nagging doubts" about the tour."It is in everyone's interest if you are not comfortable to say so and not tour and be certain that it is not going to be held against you. Rather than go, be worried, and ultimately don't perform or want to come home. So it is a good decision all round. We are still taking a strong Test side to England," Graves said.The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, followed by the remaining two matches at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24. However, it will only go ahead following the clearance from the UK government We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.