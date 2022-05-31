Should IPL Trump Domestic Cricket When It Comes to National Selections?

Umran Malik of Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, played tennis-ball cricket until he was 17. The Under-19 scouts spotted him bowling near Vaishno Devi. While that probably fast-tracked him to age-group cricket – he played in the 2018-19 season – he had played only twice for Jammu and Kashmir in senior cricket by early 2021. In the first, a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Railways, he had 4-0-24-3. In the other, he was hammered by Bengal (10-0-98-1) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

While there was no doubting Malik’s pace, his small domestic career did not indicate anything special. The Sunrisers Hyderabad scouts still found him ahead of the 2021 season. He was not a first-choice bowler for them. In fact, it was only after Hyderabad were out of reckoning for a play-offs berth – they finished last that season – that Malik got a chance.