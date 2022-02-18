Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani Creates History With Triple Century on Debut

In the process, Gani overtook the record of another Indian, Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh, who scored 267 against Hyderabad in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season.

The 22-year-old put on a 538-run stand with Babul Kumar, who also scored a double century and was piling on the misery on Mizoram when Gani was dismissed. They batted through the day on Thursday and their partnership was broken on Friday when the scorecard read 609.

Gani, who hails from Motihari, had previously played 14 List A matches, scoring 377 runs, including a ton and 11 T20Is, scoring 192 runs, with a fifty for Bihar.

Earlier on Day 1, the Ranji Trophy saw centuries from India’s 2022 U-19 World Cup captain Yash Dhull, who made his debut for Delhi, and Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai, both knocks helping rescue their respective sides. While Rahane scored a hundred, his teammate Sarfaraz Khan scored 233 not out for Mumbai against Saurashtra.