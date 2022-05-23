Arshdeep, Umran Exciting Choices in T20I Squad, Test Squad Par For Course

Now since January 2022, the present selection panel led by Chetan Sharma has been down to four members. The fifth selector, Abey Kuruvilla, has officially joined the BCCI as general manager (cricket operations). Since Kuruvilla’s appointment, again conveyed by sources, the abridged selection panel has chosen squads for ODIs and T20Is against West Indies, alongside squads for the T20Is and Tests against Sri Lanka.

It should have therefore been a tough job for the four remaining selectors to name India’s T20I squad for the series against South Africa at home and then for the one-off Test against England starting July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After all, India is a massive country and needs a lot of leg work.

But thankfully for the selectors, that problem was solved as all the major players minus Cheteshwar Pujara (plying his trade in England) and Hanuma Vihari (showing form in a List A tournament in Bangladesh) were in one state, rather one city of Mumbai playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

The away Test squad is the easiest to pick for any selection panel as we have found out in the last four years. The major pace bowlers are always part of the Test squad away from home, while the extra spinners are omitted. The rest of the Test squad picks itself, though Mayank Agarwal and Priyank Panchal will feel a little let down.