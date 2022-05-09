Arshdeep Singh's IPL 2022 Checklist: Death Overs, T20 Smarts & Probable WC Spot

Arshdeep Singh made his IPL debut next year but was only given three matches. His star began to shine brighter with every passing season from then on, and today, he stands on the brink of a Team India call up.



You won't find Arshdeep leading the wicket-taking charts or making headlines that often, but if anybody has done his job in IPL 2022, it is the 23-year-old Madhya Pradesh-born medium pacer.



His numbers don't jump out at you in the ongoing edition of the IPL. In fact, he has taken only 6 wickets from 11 outings. But, he has been one of the pillars in the Punjab Kings' bowling line-up.



The medium pacer has maintained a brilliant economy rate of 7.78 in IPL 2022 which is among the best in the competition. Not only that, he gives captain Mayank Agarwal a lot of options to play with as he is more than capable of delivering in the powerplay, in the middle overs and at the death as well.



Part of the reason for Arshdeep not getting enough attention is that Punjab Kings are not doing a great job in the IPL and despite having the batters on a leash, the left-arm pacer hasn't been able to pick up a bagful of wickets.



It was mildly surprising for the average cricket fan when Punjab Kings decided to retain him before the IPL mega auctions. However, given his versatility, the move had already been anticipated by the analysts.



The medium pacer had an inauspicious start to this year's IPL campaign, beginning with 5 wides to Faf du Plessis. But, as always, he did come back strongly and finished his quota of four overs with an economy rate of 7.80 and even kept famed finisher Dinesh Karthik quiet.