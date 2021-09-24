West Indies Cricket Board Assures PCB it Plans to Honour Tour Commitments

"We're firming up our plans, with the World Cup qualifiers and, from a men's perspective, we're focused very much on the (T20) World Cup. That's the major operations focus. We're looking at getting our T20 players to the World Cup and our Test players into Antigua for a camp, and then over to Sri Lanka. We're not due (in Pakistan) with the men's team until December 9, so we've got a bit of time."

West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Pakistan.

"I had a call with Wasim Khan, the Pakistan CEO, (on September 22) morning to find out everything that had happened during the past week, on the back of New Zealand abandoning their tour and England's decision not to go there, and to suggest that we have another call later this week with our operational teams to discuss our women's and men's tours that are scheduled for later this year," Grave said.