Virat Kohli Absolutely Not What You See on Cricket Field: Zampa

"It was the first day I arrived [and] he WhatsApped me," said Zampa. "I didn't have his number. He made it as if we've known each other forever."

Zampa has had considerable success against Kohli in limited overs cricket, dismissing the Indian captain seven times but he points out the fact that he has also conceded a lot of runs.

"I've got him out seven times, but they're at a good click; the economy is well and truly over six runs per over as well. It'll be interesting now we're closer," he said.

The pair will face each other again when India's tour of Australia begins later this month with a three-match ODI and T20I series.