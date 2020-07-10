'Knew I Was Best Pick For Captain': Anjum Chopra’s Cricket Journey

You made your debut in 1995 and had many successful seasons for India but in 2007, you found yourself dropped from the Indian team for reasons you have said were not based on your performance. Did it ever strike you to just leave the sport, especially considering your education qualification, as you have an MBA degree as well?

Yes, many times. After my MBA got over and everybody else was going and starting work and I was sitting at home still trying to take files from one table to another in government organisations to allow me to get employed with them and play cricket. So that was one of the times when I thought I should quit playing cricket because it was not a paying job and it was not going to be paying my bills, as time progresses.

I was the captain of the Indian team but it didn’t really matter because those accolades, after some time... they don’t pay your bills.

Also, whenever I got dropped, I didn’t think that I wasn’t good enough. I knew for sure that I was much better than the players who were playing. I knew for sure that I was the best person to captain India and when I was removed from captaincy, I knew it was just because of regionalism and biases. It was not because of performance. Because there was no way that I could be dropped on performance. So that really didn’t deter me from the target as my job was always to play well for India and to perform for India.