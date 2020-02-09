U-19 WC Final: Jaiswal Prays on Field as India Hope for a Miracle
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 off 121 deliveries besides picking a wicket against Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 off 121 deliveries besides picking a wicket against Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday.(Photo: Twitter/@UpadhyayaBishes)



Bihan Sengupta
Cricket

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be seen praying for a miracle as Bangladesh seem to be romping home to victory against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who has been in stupendous form for India throughout the World Cup, smashed 88 on Sunday as well before a batting collapse saw India get bundled out for 177 in 47.2 overs.

Jaiswal had also scored a century in the semi-final against Pakistan to guide India to their third consecutive under-19 World Cup final.
After a solid start saw Bangladesh put up 50 runs for the first wicket, they lost their way in the middle as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi ran through the top order, picking four wickets.

Jaiswal then stepped on to the spin with the ball as well but Bangladesh were just 15 runs away when rain suspended play.

With three wickets in hand and 16 runs ahead in the DLS method, only a miracle can save India and help them bag the title for a second consecutive time.

Jaiswal, too, could be seen praying in the middle, hoping for things to swing back in India’s favour. He has been the key figure to help India come this far and even be in a fighting position on Sunday in the final against Bangladesh.

