U-19 WC Final: Jaiswal Prays on Field as India Hope for a Miracle
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be seen praying for a miracle as Bangladesh seem to be romping home to victory against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday.
Jaiswal, who has been in stupendous form for India throughout the World Cup, smashed 88 on Sunday as well before a batting collapse saw India get bundled out for 177 in 47.2 overs.
After a solid start saw Bangladesh put up 50 runs for the first wicket, they lost their way in the middle as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi ran through the top order, picking four wickets.
Jaiswal then stepped on to the spin with the ball as well but Bangladesh were just 15 runs away when rain suspended play.
Jaiswal, too, could be seen praying in the middle, hoping for things to swing back in India’s favour. He has been the key figure to help India come this far and even be in a fighting position on Sunday in the final against Bangladesh.
