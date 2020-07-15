Time to Bring Match-Fixing Law Into Indian Cricket

Time to Catch Up

England and many of the other countries have safeguarded themselves against match-fixing under the 'bribery and gambling laws', whereas, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka have strictly enforced the law related to all acts involved with 'match-fixing'.

India needs to legalise betting and the Lodha committee's recommendation to the Supreme Court was to that effect. The success that one sees of cricket fantasy sites such as Dream 11 and My11 Circle shows that Indians of all ages enjoy a bit of a flutter in sports, especially in cricket. The game has so many uncertain permutations and combinations which makes it interesting for a punter. The Indian government would benefit immensely if betting did become legal, rather than others illegally benefitting from it.

India will be hosting two major ICC tournaments in the next two years. The Indian Premier League is also one that needs to be played without any semblance of hanky panky. The local Indian T20 leagues have shown that match-fixers are at every street corner on account of the lack of a serious law in place to implicate them severely.

Cricket is now not just a sport in India but a religion as well. Cricketers and all the people connected to the game need to showcase that it is being played honestly. The values and sanctity of the game needs to be held upright. It is, therefore, imperative that the Indian government expedites the introduction of the match-fixing laws.

Indian cricket is now at the epicentre of the game and the responsibility to protect it is very much with them. If not, the famous Indian saying "we are like that only", will remain and cheaters and manipulators will flourish without a care.