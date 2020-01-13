Tiger Pataudi Changed the Way I Played Tests: Virender Sehwag

Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag revealed on Sunday that former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had changed the way he approached Test cricket with a piece of advice.

"I did not want to let go of the opportunity to deliver the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture as I have a personal relation with him," Sehwag, who was one of most destructive openers in world cricket, said in his inimitable style while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI awards here.