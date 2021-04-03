This is What India’s 2011 World Cup Winners Are Doing Now

Harbhajan Singh (9 Wickets@43.33 in 9 Matches)

The off-spinner, who is one of India's only three spinners to have taken 400 Test wickets, maintained a very good economy rate of 4.48 in the tournament. He is in the last bend of his career and will play for Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Zaheer Khan (21 Wickets@18.76 in 9 Matches)

The left-arm pace bowler was the joint highest wicket-taker in the World Cup along with Shahid Afridi. His economy rate was extremely good at 4.83. He is now the director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians.

Munaf Patel (11 Wickets@32.09 in 8 Matches)

The right-arm pace bowler took 4/48 in the final against Sri Lanka and had an economy rate of 5.36 for the tournament which was quite good. He recently played for India Legends in the Road Safety Series.

Ashish Nehra (3 Wickets@40 in 3 Matches)

The left-arm pace bowler was a certainty for the final. However, a fractured finger ruled him out of the final. He is currently involved in commentating and has moved to Goa from Delhi.