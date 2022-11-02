T20 World Cup: Twitter Showers Praise on KL Rahul After 50 Against Bangladesh
The Indian opener scored a fifty of just 32 balls in the Super 12 match against Bangladesh at Adelaide.
Opener KL Rahul shut down critics with a stellar 50 off just 32 balls against Bangladesh in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday, 2 November.
Rahul's knock came at a time when questions were raised regarding his form and place within the Indian squad competing at the ICC mega event Down Under. The 30-year-old was struggling to get going, having registered just scores of 4, 9 and 9 in his previous three Super 12 encounters.
The Indian batter’s innings was laced with three fours and two sixes, and it did not take long before people took onto social media to react to Rahul’s timely knock that came at the most crucial of junctures.
“Fifty by KL Rahul in 31 balls - a brilliant show put on by KL. Under pressure of delivering, he played a tremendous knock,” wrote a fan on Twitter, praising Rahul.
Meanwhile, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also could not help but appreciate the Indian opener's vital knock at the top.
“India has a bit of luck early on but they have ridden it well. Enjoyed watching KL Rahul come into his own. This is not a very easy surface to bat on but you wouldn't realise that if you saw Sky batting,” Harsha tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.