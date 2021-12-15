Strike Back Like India Did In Australia, England's Anderson Tells Teammates

Anderson added that there was no point talking about the uncontrollables as he and Broad worked hard in the nets to prepare for the Adelaide Test.



"But I have learned to see the bigger picture now. The same for Stuart Broad. We know from experience that there is no point in moping around and not pulling our weight.



"There was a bit of chat between us about the pitch and how much we would have enjoyed bowling on it but it was all irrelevant. It was stuff we could not control and pointless talking about it after a while. Instead, we bowled long periods in the nets at the Gabba with the pink ball and I am definitely ready this week and fully prepared for Test match bowling," added Anderson.