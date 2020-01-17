Stats: Records Tumbled as India Beat Australia in the 2nd ODI
India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday to level the three-match series 1-1 after the visitors had registered a mammoth 10-wicket victory in the first ODI.
Opting to field after winning the toss, Australia’s ploy to restrict India on the cheap went haywire as Shikhar Dhawan (96) and Rohit Sharma (42) provided India a perfect start before Virat Kohli (78) and KL Rahul (80) helped India post 340/6 in 50 overs.
In reply, Australia were off to a disastrous start as they lost David Warner early in the fourth over. However, with Steve Smith (98 off 102 deliveries) anchoring their chase, Australia always seemed to be in cruise control as skipper Aaron Finch (33 off 48 deliveries) and Marnus Labuschagne (46 off 47 deliveries) chipped in with decent contributions.
Australia were bundled for 304 in 49.1 overs as India completed a memorable comeback. It was also a great morale booster for the Indian bowlers who had failed to pick even a single Australian wicket in the first ODI.
Here are some of the records broken in this record-breaking match:
- India registered their first ODI win at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
- India’s 340/6 was the highest-ever total in ODIs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, eclipsing the 325/4 by England against India on 11 January, 2013.
- Shikhar Dhawan (96) notched his sixth half-century against Australia. It was also the 29th of his ODI career.
- The 103-run second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli is India's first century stand for any wicket at this venue.
- Virat Kohli's aggregate of 11,119 ODI runs in 191 innings, including 41 hundreds and 41 half-centuries, is the fifth-highest as captain in international cricket, surpassing Allan Border's tally of 11,062 runs in 319 innings.
- Virat Kohli (78) smashed his seventh half-century against Australia — his 21st as captain in the format.
- This is the third time KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match in an ODI — his first against Australia
- KL Rahul's strike rate of 153.84 is the highest by an Indian batsman at No 5 or lower in an innings of 75 or more runs against Australia.
- Adam Zampa is the first spinner to dismiss Virat Kohli five times.
- Shikhar Dhawan (96), Virat Kohli (78) and KL Rahul (80) recorded the fourth occasion when three Indian players registered 75-plus runs in the same ODI innings against Australia.
- Mitchell Starc posted his worst figures (0/78 in 10 overs) in terms of runs conceded without taking a wicket in ODIs.
- KL Rahul completed 1,000 runs in ODIs on Friday. Rahul, who scored 80 off 52 balls, now averages 44.17 in 27 innings.
- Steve Smith's 98 is his second-highest score in a losing cause in ODIs behind the 108 vs South Africa at Durban on 5 October, 2016.
- Australia recorded a 300-plus total in a losing cause for the sixth time against India in ODIs.
- For the fourth time in ODIs, Mohammed Shami conceded more than 75 runs. His figures of 3/77 are his worst against Australia in an ODI.
- Kuldeep Yadav is the 22nd Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets or more in ODIs.
- KL Rahul (80 runs + three dismissals) became the second Indian wicketkeeper to accomplish the double of 75 runs and three dismissals against Australia in ODIs —Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the first — he scored 79 and had three dismissals to his name in the game at Chepauk on 17 September, 2017.
- The match aggregate of 644 without a century is a new record in ODIs on Indian soil.
- Steve Smith registered his highest ODI score in India, going past the 63 he scored at Indore on September 24, 2017.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)