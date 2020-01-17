Stats: Records Tumbled as India Beat Australia in the 2nd ODI

India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday to level the three-match series 1-1 after the visitors had registered a mammoth 10-wicket victory in the first ODI.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Australia’s ploy to restrict India on the cheap went haywire as Shikhar Dhawan (96) and Rohit Sharma (42) provided India a perfect start before Virat Kohli (78) and KL Rahul (80) helped India post 340/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia were off to a disastrous start as they lost David Warner early in the fourth over. However, with Steve Smith (98 off 102 deliveries) anchoring their chase, Australia always seemed to be in cruise control as skipper Aaron Finch (33 off 48 deliveries) and Marnus Labuschagne (46 off 47 deliveries) chipped in with decent contributions.