SA Win Toss, India Bat First; Match Starts at 7:50pm & 19 Overs a Side

South African captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss in Bangalore and India will bat first in the series decider.

Rishabh Pant said India are an unchanged XI for the final game. The series stands level at 2-2. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada is back in the team.

However, rain has delayed the start of the series decider in Bangalore. The game has been reduced to a 19 overs-a-side.