SA Wicketkeeper-Batter Quinton de Kock Announces Sudden Retirement From Tests
De Kock cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family as the reason behind his decision.
South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect late on Thursday night, 30 December.
His announcement came just hours after South Africa's 113-run defeat to India in the first Test of the three-match series.
According to the official media release, De Kock cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement decision. He and his wife, Sasha, are expecting their first child in the coming days.
Official Statement:
"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me, and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," he said.
"I love Test cricket, and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I've enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I've found something that I love even more," he added.
"In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it's time to do right by the people that mean the most to me. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, team mates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn't have shown up as I did without your support."
"This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I am fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future. All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India. See you in the ODIs and T20s."
Quinton de Kock's Test Record
De Kock, 29, made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in 2014. In 54 Test matches, he amassed 3300 runs with a highest score of 141 not-out, at an average of 38.82 and strike rate of 70.93. He also has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt.
He also has 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings in Test cricket. De Kock has also taken the third-most catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship – 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.
