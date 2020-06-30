South Africa’s Men’s Cricket Team Return to Training Post COVID-19

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that a 44-member men’s high performance training squad officially returned to training on Monday following approval from the country's sports minister.

The players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams, CSA said in an official statement.

The sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health.